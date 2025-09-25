Warriors’ Jimmy Butler is taking the lead in bringing the team together, but Kuminga is making things complicated

Time keeps moving closer to the start of the NBA season, yet the Golden State Warriors remain quiet on the transaction front. The situation with Jonathan Kuminga is complicating matters, and it reached another level after Jimmy Butler organized a mini-camp that Kuminga decided not to attend.

Butler is already making his presence felt in the Warriors. According to Shams Charania, the veteran forward hosted a team mini-camp in San Diego this week to bring the roster together ahead of training camp.

It was the first full offseason with Butler alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, but not every player showed up. Restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga was the only Warrior missing, as his contract standoff with the front office continues.

“Jimmy Butler is actually holding a team function, a team mini-camp in San Diego this week,” said Shams Charania on NBA Today. “This is the first full year of Curry, Green, and Butler all together. The only player who is not there is restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. My understanding is he is not appearing at this team function and is still at a stalemate.”

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors.

What lies ahead for the Warriors

Expectations for the upcoming season, depending on how the Kuminga situation plays out, remain high. The 2025-26 campaign will be the first full run with the new “big three,” and the pressure is on for them to deliver. With the core aging and new contenders emerging, the championship window for the Warriors is tightening.

That is why Kuminga is more important than ever. At 22 years old, he represents both the future and a critical piece of the present. He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last season, providing versatility on the wing that the Warriors would struggle to replace.

Kuminga’s contract standoff

Kuminga is a restricted free agent and remains locked in negotiations for a new deal. The forward is reportedly seeking around $30 million per year, with the main sticking point centered on the type of option included in the contract.

Kuminga believes he has earned the leverage to dictate his future, given his potential and production, and he is pushing hard for a player option. The Warriors, however, are only willing to offer a team option, and that remains a deal-breaker for him.

Regardless of how this saga concludes, the fallout is already significant. Kuminga’s absence from the mini-camp was a missed chance to build chemistry with his teammates, especially at an event led by a figure like Butler for the upcoming NBA season.