Cavaliers reportedly unlikely to trade Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Cleveland Cavaliers could be considered a disappointment after being swept in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, especially given the market moves they had made. Recently, rumors circulated regarding a connection and a potential trade involving Evan Mobley to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but it appears that will not happen.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Cavaliers have “no appetite” to trade Mobley for Antetokounmpo. “I believe Cleveland does not have any real appetite or interest in that type of deal because Evan Mobley is really their only bridge to a future beyond Donovan Mitchell, who’s coming up on 30 years old. He’s already a major contributor to this group. A Defensive Player of the Year. A perennial All-Star candidate. I just don’t really see that happening.”

Fischer believes that the Cavs will hedge on the side of caution and youth with this situation. Evan Mobley is still a young star who has room to grow, and he also doesn’t have the same kind of injury concerns that Giannis Antetokounmpo has, as well. Additionally, according to reports, the preferred destinations for Giannis are Boston and Miami.

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Koby Altman clears up the rumors

While speaking with reporters at his end-of-season news conference on Friday, Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman seemed to say plenty about the Evan Mobley for Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors. “I’m not going to speculate on any players outside these walls,” Altman explained, per Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“All I can tell you is, since Evan’s been here, we’ve had the third-best record in the league for five years. Now, we don’t have a championship to show for that yet, right? Boston and Denver, the other two ahead of us, they have a championship to show for that, but all Evan has done is impact winning. He’s been remarkable for us in terms of our ascent the last five years. He’s a huge part of what we do.”

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Almost immediately after the Knicks swept the Cavaliers, it was reported that February acquisition James Harden is expected to opt out of his current contract and receive a new multi-year deal from Cleveland. Additionally, Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell will become extension-eligible during the NBA offseason.

The moves of the Cavs will be interesting to follow as they remain a contender, and they will try to address what they are missing, especially while those rumors of a LeBron James homecoming remain in the air.