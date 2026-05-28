NY Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson could miss the 2026 NBA Finals after suffering a broken pinky

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson suffered a broken pinky finger, and there is currently no timetable for his return, with less than a week remaining before the start of the 2026 NBA Finals, which causes significant concern regarding his availability.

According to Shams Charania, Mitchell Robinson, who is one of the best rebounders in the NBA and a vital piece of the second unit under head coach Mike Brown, suffered the fracture earlier this week due to reasons that have not been disclosed.

At this moment, there is no projected date for his return, with the start of the Finals scheduled for next Wednesday. This position will be absolutely crucial regardless of whether the opponent turns out to be the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

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The impact of Mitchell Robinson’s absence

The Knicks are qualified for their first NBA Finals since 1999, searching for their first championship since 1973. Mitchell Robinson closed the regular season averaging 8.8 rebounds per game and finishing as the fourth-best offensive rebounder in the league, but his struggles with free throws have made him a target for opponents during key moments of games.

New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown.

If his absence is confirmed, the Knicks could find themselves at a disadvantage in the paint against the Thunder, who feature Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, or the Spurs, who feature Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet.

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In itself, the contribution of Mitchell Robinson is very strong, providing those solid numbers while serving as a guarantee of great defense and a physical presence inside the paint, which is completely proven by the statistics. Mitchell Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular NBA season.

The Knicks and an incredible record

They hold a 12-2 record in the postseason with a victory margin of 19.4 points per game, and they have won 11 consecutive matchups. That impressive streak is currently tied for the third longest within a single postseason.