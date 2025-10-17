Celtics’ Jaylen Brown receives an encouraging injury update ahead of the NBA season opener

Without a doubt, the worst-case scenario for the Boston Celtics would be losing another star like Jaylen Brown, as they already have to manage without forward Jayson Tatum for the foreseeable future. The six-time All-Star is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon he suffered during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

Another key figure for Boston, Jaylen Brown, also faced a health scare after leaving the Celtics’ final preseason game in the first quarter due to a hamstring strain.

Fortunately for the Celtics, head coach Joe Mazzulla appeared unconcerned about Brown’s condition. Less than two days after the incident during Boston’s 110-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, Brown was back to practicing normally.

“He was able to do everything but the live stuff,” Mazzulla said Friday afternoon at the Auerbach Center. When asked whether Brown would be ready for the regular-season opener, Mazzulla didn’t provide a definitive answer. “I haven’t caught up with him yet,” he admitted. “I expect him to be at his best every single day and then we’ll kind of take it from there. But just one day at a time.”

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics.

What’s next for the Boston Celtics?

With the weekend off, the Celtics will have time to rest ahead of their first contest of the 2025-26 season, which takes place at TD Garden on Wednesday, October 22. Boston will face their rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, who are also dealing with injury issues.

The Celtics hope to find a consistent playing style and explosive performances from their roster, especially after dismantling the team that won the 2023 championship. Without Tatum, the responsibility will largely fall on Brown and Derrick Rose to lead the charge.

What lies ahead for brown this season

Brown will likely face a challenging season, needing to carry the team’s scoring and leadership load. With Tatum expected to miss most of the NBA season, and the New York Knicks projected as one of the top teams in the East, Brown will have to rise to the occasion while navigating a highly competitive environment.