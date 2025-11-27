Jaylen Brown takes a subtle shot at Cade Cunningham after missing a clutch free throw

The Boston Celtics (10-8) secured a crucial 117-114 victory over the Detroit Pistons (15-3) at the TD Garden, successfully snapping Detroit’s impressive 13-game winning streak. Jaylen Brown was the catalyst for Boston, scoring 33 points along with 10 rebounds in the win. He also found himself in the spotlight for delivering a subtle shot at Cade Cunningham at the end of the contest.

With three seconds remaining and Boston leading 115-112, Cunningham was fouled by Jordan Walsh as he crossed halfcourt before he could get a shot off. After the referees reviewed the play, they determined it was a shooting foul, sending Cunningham to the free-throw line with three attempts and a chance to tie the game.

However, after successfully converting the first two, the 24-year-old guard missed the third free throw, squandering an optimal opportunity to equalize the match and potentially send it to overtime. Payton Pritchard secured the rebound for Boston, was immediately fouled, and sank two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining to seal the triumph.

Following the Celtics’ epic victory—which ended the Pistons’ long streak—Brown didn’t hesitate to take a subtle shot at Cunningham and the referees’ controversial ruling. “Ball don’t lie. Ball don’t f— lie,” the Boston forward said, implying the officials had incorrectly called a shooting foul on Cunningham.

Despite having an incredible night by scoring 42 points, along with eight rebounds and five assists, the missed final free throw that could have forced overtime ultimately tainted the excellent performance by the 2021 NBA Draft’s first overall pick.

Brown makes Celtics history

In the absence of Jayson Tatum, Brown is genuinely performing as a leader and is the driving force for the Celtics, ensuring they remain competitive this season despite not having one of the best players in the franchise’s history. The forward is currently averaging a career-high 28.2 points per game, along with 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

By leading his team to victory against the Pistons, Jaylen Brown etched his name into the franchise history books. After scoring 33 points against Detroit, Brown became the third player in Celtics history to reach 500 points through the first 18 games of a season, joining Jayson Tatum (2022-23, 2024-25) and John Havlicek (1970-71), according to Celtics Stats on X.

When Tatum is healthy, he and Brown form one of the best duos in the league, making Boston serious title contenders—a championship they already won in 2024. However, with Tatum sidelined for the remainder of the season, Brown faces the massive challenge of leading Boston in the fight for the trophy.

