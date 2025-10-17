Cooper Flagg’s Mavericks teammate gets real about what he’s like with the team

Cooper Flagg faces pressure this season as many consider him one of the top prospects in recent years for the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks will do everything they can to maximize his potential, but it is crucial that Flagg puts in the work and stays fully engaged.

Ahead of Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg’s debut, Dereck Lively II offered insight into what the NBA’s top prospect is like off the court. Flagg is a central figure in some bold predictions for the Mavericks heading into the regular season. Lively II discussed how comfortable Flagg already is around the veterans and the rest of the Mavericks team, according to Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend.

“He’s enjoying himself no matter where—on or off the court—he’s still the youngest in the gym. He’s always trying to crack a joke. He’s always trying to poke fun at the old guys, which is hilarious. But I make sure he doesn’t try that with me because I’m not that old,” Lively II said. “But he’s been great. He seems like he’s enjoying Dallas. His family is great. We’re just trying to make him feel as welcomed as possible.”

“I let him call me ‘Unk’ once or twice because I’m a dad, but we ain’t letting it slide anymore,” Dereck Lively II added. “Bringing that sort of immaturity makes everybody loose. Since we have so many older players on the team now, we have to make sure we keep it young.”

Flagg’s preseason performance

Flagg delivered perhaps his most impressive performance of the preseason, finishing with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting and three assists in a 121-94 win against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Mavericks’ preseason finale.

The Mavericks hope Flagg can contribute immediately. That expectation is reflected in the fact that he has played some point guard in the preseason and could assume that role with Kyrie Irving on the sidelines to start the NBA season.

If Flagg takes on some point guard responsibilities, the Mavericks should see a lot from him from the start. Flagg is set to make his NBA debut Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET.