Lakers’ Austin Reaves makes a major statement amid LeBron James’ injury absence

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for an NBA season that already looks promising, with high expectations for the roster they built this offseason. However, LeBron James will miss the first few weeks due to injury, and Austin Reaves knows what the team must do to move forward.

James being sidelined until mid-November presents a significant challenge for the Lakers. Still, Reaves reminded the media that the team must push ahead together, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“We have to do it as a collective,” he said. Reaves also reflected on his growth from his rookie year to the present. “My rookie year, I literally never spoke,” Reaves admitted. “I didn’t talk to anybody.”

Reaves is entering his fifth NBA season with the Lakers. Last year, he averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game, along with 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds. Going into this year, Reaves has not yet signed a contract extension.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers’ situation with Reaves

Over the summer, Reaves turned down an $89.2 million contract extension, setting himself up to explore a new deal in 2026. In July 2023, Reaves signed a four-year, $54 million contract with the Lakers.

The Lakers are looking to bounce back after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. Additionally, this year will mark the first full season with Luka Doncic, and the team expects Reaves to play a key role.

How can the Lakers play without LeBron?

It’s not all lost for the Lakers at the start of the season. Even without LeBron, they still have several players capable of setting the tone. One of those is Reaves, who can step up as a scorer and playmaker.

Additionally, Doncic can take control of the offense with his explosive dynamism, mirroring aspects of LeBron’s game. Meanwhile, Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Rui Hachimura offer versatility on both ends of the floor, giving the Lakers multiple options to maintain competitiveness.

