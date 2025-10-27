Is Jaylen Brown playing today, Oct. 27, for Celtics vs Pelicans after 0-3 start?

The Boston Celtics are one of the most relevant teams in the NBA. In fact, they’re seen as one of the best franchises in the whole league. However, as the season starts, injuries might pile up and now that they play the New Orleans Pelicans, the question is if Jaylen Brown will play or not.

Jaylen Brown is questionable to play due to injury management. Brown has played three games this season averaging 35.7 minutes a game. Not only that, he scores 29.7 points per game, 5.3 rebounds per game, 3.7 assists per game, and he is shooting 50% from three.

Brown is playing as small forward but also can play as shooting guard if needed. He is a tenured Celtic and he really improves the offense on this roster. He is also one of the leaders of the team.

The Celtics really need Brown

Jaylen Brown is clearly the one to guide the Celtics into a better path. They need him more than ever as forward Jayson Tatum is still nursing an Achilles injury that will sideline him for the whole season. Hence, it’s Brown’s duty to make this team offensively relevant.

The next best scorer on the team is shooting guard Derrick White with only 18.3 points, followed by Payton Pritchard with 15. There is a big need for this team to get Brown scoring help, that’s how the NBA works now.

The start of the season has been very bad for the Celtics

The season started with a devastating one-point loss to the 76ers. That was followed by a 10-point loss to the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The bad start was confirmed by a six-point loss to the Pistons, which sees the Celtics heading into tonight’s game with an 0-3 record.

All have been very close games, which just strengthens the fact that the team needs Brown. Also, they need to find a certified second option on offense to win games. If it’s a close game, Brown will be strongly marked and if no one else can pose a threat, it’s going to be loss after a loss for the C’s, including tonight vs. Pelicans.