Following a slow start, there was speculation around the league about the Boston Celtics trading Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown. With the trade deadline drawing nearer, the Celtics have reportedly addressed this situation.

Getting off to a weak start to the season can bring you a lot of problems in the NBA, especially if we're talking about a team that had high expectations around them. And that has been the Boston Celtics' case this campaign.

The Celtics have had a lot of problems over the last few years and hiring Ime Udoka hasn't been the answer to them so far. They still have a lot of work to do but many people have already grown tired of waiting and want an improvement fast.

Some have even claimed the Celtics should rebuild their roster by separating Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. However, that doesn't seem to be on the front office's plans. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Celtics execs have made that clear to other teams.

NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics won't split up Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

"The 19-21 Celtics have indicated to rival teams that they want to build around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown — and have no interest to split up the two All-Star forwards right now, sources said. The 18-21 Celtics appear open for business around other players on the roster. Boston engaged with the 76ers before the season about a potential Simmons deal, but showed no inclination to move Brown."

Despite the team's struggles, it seems to be the right stance. The Celtics should build around these two, not trade them away before they have even developed their full potential. As for Brown, he also disagrees with those who say they should be separated.

"I disagree. I think we can play together," he said, as quoted by Keith Smith. "We have played together well for the majority of our careers. The last year or so hasn't gone as expected, but the adversity will help us grow and get better."

Ahead of their game against the Pacers on Monday night, the Celtics sit 10th in the Eastern Conference at .475. Although that's not satisfying, they still have time to turn things around this season.