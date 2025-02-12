Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown has always been known for his skills on the court, but his off-court passions might surprise some fans. While many athletes focus solely on their game, Brown has embraced an intellectual side that sets him apart.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brown revealed a unique connection with a childhood icon: Bill Nye The Science Guy. Fallon brought up a past tweet where Brown asked how he could meet the famed educator. Moments later, a photo of the two together appeared on the screen, leading to an enthusiastic discussion about their meeting.

“I just grew up loving education, and he made learning fun. I know a lot of people probably feel the same way,” Brown said. “So, I teach. I do have an MIT fellowship, and I’ve done lectures at Harvard. So I told him maybe we can do, like, a Bill Nye spin-off or something. I would love to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brown’s intellectual pursuits go beyond basketball, proving that some athletes strive to leave their mark not just in the game but also in fields far removed from the hardwood.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three-point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter at the TD Garden.

Advertisement

Brown reflects on returning to the All-Star game

Known for his humility throughout his career, Brown was asked about reaching this stage in the NBA once again. After earning NBA Finals MVP honors, he is now making his return to the All-Star Game. Naturally, he was asked about the pressure and emotions that come with the achievement.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown addresses the team's struggles with consistency

“I mean, it’s a blessing,” Brown said. “I think it’s great for the fans to see some of the best talent in the world all come together. Honestly, I almost feel like we should get a week off because we put in the work, and, you know, these guys are just that good.”

Advertisement

Brown also reflected on last year’s dunk contest alongside Donovan Mitchell. “I tried to practice with Donovan, but he didn’t show up. So, shout-out to Donovan for that,” he said with a smile.

Brown’s meeting with Jalen Hurts

During the show, several athletes were interviewed fresh off their Super Bowl LIX victory. Among them were Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, who appeared on Tuesday’s episode. Brown captured the moment on his Instagram, sharing a clip of their interaction.

Advertisement