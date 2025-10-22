Is Jaylen Brown playing tonight for Celtics vs 76ers in 2025-26 NBA season opener?

The Boston Celtics open their 2025-26 NBA campaign at TD Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the big question heading into the season opener is whether Jaylen Brown will be available to lead the team.

The Celtics have listed Jaylen Brown as questionable and a game-time decision after he suffered a left hamstring strain during the preseason against the Toronto Raptors.

However, Brown provided some optimism after Tuesday’s practice, telling reporters he’s feeling good but will continue to take things day by day. “We’ll take it one day at a time, but as of now, I feel great,” Brown said.

The Celtics are expected to lean heavily on Brown early in the season with Jayson Tatum sidelined until February due to an Achilles injury. The All-Star averaged 22.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season and remains one of Joe Mazzulla’s most important pieces.

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics. (Getty Images)

76ers also dealing with key absences

The Philadelphia 76ers enter the new NBA season looking to bounce back from last year’s disappointing campaign. However, they won’t have a full squad available for their season opener — though the good news is that Joel Embiid is cleared to play.

Head coach Nick Nurse will be without Jared McCain (right thumb), Trendon Watford (left hamstring tightness), and veteran forward Paul George (knee). That leaves extra pressure on Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to carry the load as the Sixers look to start the season on a strong note.