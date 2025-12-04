Patriots rookie outshines Shedeur Sanders to win NFL award during Browns QB’s first weeks as starter

The New England Patriots are one of the best teams in the NFL and one of their rookies has been playing lights out. In fact, he played that well, that he beat Cleveland Browns quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, in an award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pats running back Tre’Veyon Henderson won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for November. Henderson has been getting more and more snaps until becoming the RB1 of the team.

Despite Shedeur Sanders‘ becoming the first Browns quarterback to win an NFL debut since 1995, he wasn’t able to win the award against the electric runner. The fact that both rookies are in entirely different situations might also played a part, but no one can deny that Henderson is deserving of the award.

Advertisement

Henderson broke a years-long streak

The last player from the Patriots to win an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month was Mac Jones way back in November, 2021. Hence, Henderson broke a four-year drought. Pats fans must be rejoicing since it’s been a while that an offensive rookie has made waves in Foxborough.

Advertisement

Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots

Advertisement

In Week 10, Henderson became the fourth rookie in NFL history to have multiple 50-yard rushing touchdowns in the same game. Henderson has surpassed 81 scrimmage yards in all four games during the month of November. He also scored five touchdowns.

see also Titans receive clear message from Shedeur Sanders after snubbing him ahead of Browns matchup

Henderson’s protagonism has been rising fastly

November is from Week 9 to Week 12. In Week 9, he had 75% of the snaps and in Week 10, he played 84% and then 88% in Week 11. However, those games were without Rhamondre Stevenson, who was injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Week 12, Stevenson was back, but Henderson still led the team in snaps, playing 65% of the offensive plays to Stevenson’s 31%, and Terrell Jennings the other 4%. Therefore, it’s safe to say that Henderson is the best back and the one with most upside on this offense.