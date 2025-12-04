Titans receive clear message from Shedeur Sanders after snubbing him ahead of Browns matchup

Week 14 is special for Shedeur Sanders. He will face the Tennessee Titans, who snubbed him in the 2025 NFL Draft in favor of Cam Ward, and the Cleveland Browns quarterback is now ready to prove his real value.

Before the 2025 NFL Draft, everyone believed Shedeur Sanders would be selected among the top 5 picks. However, he kept falling until the Browns picked him at No. 144 overall, and he started the season as QB3 behind Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Now, with Flacco out and Gabriel injured, Sanders has taken over as the starter. The QB will face the Titans, who many believed would select him in the draft, and revenge is now a real possibility.

Shedeur Sanders gets brutally honest on facing Cam Ward, Titans in Week 14

When the Titans were on the clock at No. 1 overall, there were many doubts about who they would choose. A quarterback was the main option, with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders as the top prospects available.

Nevertheless, the Titans did not think twice and went with Cam Ward. On the other hand, Sanders was snubbed by every other team until the Browns finally rescued him in the fifth round.

The Titans are currently 1-11 with Ward as their starter. As for Shedeur, he has managed to become the Browns starter after a tough start to his rookie season, standing at a 1-1 record with solid performances so far.

Now, Week 14 will put Shedeur Sanders in front of the team that did not make him the No. 1 overall pick. However, the former Buffaloes standout says he has nothing against Ward over stealing “his spot” and only wants to win for his team and himself.

“Nah, I think it’s nothing extra within myself,” Shedeur Sanders said about facing Cam Ward, via a transcript from the team. “It’s a lot of great quarterbacks, you know, week by week that we play against. So, I wouldn’t say this adds anything.”

Shedeur Sanders mentality may be changing

The fall of Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft surprised everyone. For many analysts, he was one of the most talented quarterbacks available, but his mentality raised questions among several clubs.

However, it seems that Shedeur is now understanding what it means to be part of the NFL. In two starts, while he is still the same confident player he was at Colorado, he has shown more maturity — and if he continues on that path, many believe he could become the franchise QB the Browns need.

