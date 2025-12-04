Shedeur Sanders will have to face extra pressure in the coming weeks knowing that Deshaun Watson has returned to practice with the Browns. No one expected that situation in the quarterback room this season, as the second half of the schedule seemed set up to evaluate Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.

Now, Watson is in play even if he’s only taking individual reps in practice. This was Shedeur’s reaction when he was asked how much he is looking forward to having Deshaun out there with him. “I feel like it’s great he’s going out there to practice. I know he’s been working hard and recovering. Doing everything he’s able to do for this day.”

After that brief answer, another reporter asked him how Deshaun Watson has been a help for the rookie, maybe with installing the game plan or offering other insights in the quarterback room of the Cleveland Browns. Shedeur looked uncomfortable and evasive. “Yeah, what we do in there, we’re gonna keep it in there for sure.”

Is Shedeur Sanders going to start for the Browns vs Titans?

Yes. Shedeur Sanders will start for the Browns against the Titans, but from both a short-term and long-term perspective, Deshaun Watson could become a possible competitor on the depth chart if his recovery continues to go well.

Sanders and Gabriel haven’t lived up to expectations, so the team’s ownership might want to take one last look at whether Watson still has anything left in the tank after that massive trade with the Texans in 2022.

Minutes later in that same press conference, when a reporter asked him again about how Kevin Stefanski has talked about Deshaun being helpful in meetings, Shedeur didn’t want to talk about the topic. “They just asked about that.”

The reporter followed up, saying he hoped the rookie quarterback would talk not only about what Watson does on the sidelines but also about how he has helped the younger players in meetings. “Well, I say for sure what we do in the meeting room we keep it to ourselves. Whenever we’re in the building, we kind of keep that between us.”

