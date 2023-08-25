Celtics will never win a ring with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, says NBA player

For years, NBA analysts and fans have debated whether the Boston Celtics can find success with this core of players. Building around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown makes sense, but they have yet to win a ring.

They were close two seasons ago, making it to the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade. Then again, as it has happened every year, they fell short of their goal.

That’s why Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley believes they will never win a championship together, stating that they’re too similar, and thus, don’t complement each other.

Patrick Beverley Says Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Don’t Complement Each Other

“Too much of the same player, they don’t compliment each other enough,” the controversial guard said in his podcast. “They compliment each other but not enough.”

“I would add a defensive point guard, a three-and-d guy, a shot blocker, or maybe a stretch five. But with Porzingis, they’ll (Celtics) be a lot better,” Beverley added.

Still, the Celtics don’t seem to have any intention of breaking up their duo, as they just signed Brown to the largest contract extension in NBA history, and Tatum is next in line.