Hall of Famer Charles Barkley showed his concern for Zion Williamson's eating habits and weight and didn't mince his words about it. Check out what he had to say.

There's no denying that, when healthy, Zion Williamson is one of the most impactful players in the NBA. Despite his youth, he's proven to be the kind of player who could turn the New Orleans Pelicans franchise around.

The problem is that he's rarely healthy. He's endured multiple injuries throughout his brief career in the NBA. On top of that, there are serious concerns regarding his weight and the fact that he's now the heaviest player in the league.

Zion is reportedly up to 318 pounds, beating Cleveland Cavaliers' Tacko Fall (311) for that distinction. The only difference is that Zion is 6'6'', whereas Fall stands at 7'6''. That's not sustainable.

NBA News: Charles Barkley Mocks Zion Williamson Over His Weight

That's why Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who also struggled to stay in shape during his playing days, showed his concern for Zion and the way he's handled his body since entering the league:

“It looked like me and Shaq had a baby,” Barkley said. “I’m concerned. I am really concerned about … I tell this story, and I’m being critical, it is what it is. Moses Malone said to me, he said I was fat and lazy. And I started to cry a little bit.”

“He’s already hurt, you should not get hurt when you’re young,” Barkley said. “And he’s already had surgeries on his legs, now he’s got a broken foot, he gonna have to learn, even when you’re hurt, you’re gonna have to control your eating. When guys get hurt, Adam, and they come back, you’re trying to get in shape. And if you’re putting on that stress on your knees and your feet, you’re just gonna keep getting hurt. Somebody’s got to be a grown person down in that relationship and say, ‘Yo, man, you got to get in shape,'" he concluded.

Some reports state that the Pelicans don't want to do anything to cross Zion and risk losing him like they lost Anthony Davis. But he needs to get in shape or his promising career will be just another 'what it'.