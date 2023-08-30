For the first time in years, the Los Angeles Lakers are going into an NBA season with serious aspirations. With LeBron James ready to run things back, the purple and gold seem to have reasons to believe.

Rob Pelinka finally fixed the roster at the February trade deadline, and this offseason he kept up with the good work by making more moves that put the Lakers in a position to succeed.

But of course, it’s still too soon to tell how far they can go next season. According to Charles Barkley, the Lakers will only have a chance to win if Anthony Davis plays at an MVP level throughout the year.

Charles Barkley says LeBron’s Lakers depend on Anthony Davis to win

“Sometimes, when sports and the games are close, you are like, man, we are close, but the Lakers aren’t. Now, it will be interesting about all the stuff they did; as I said last season, it will all come down to Anthony Davis,” Chucky said on the Bill Simmons podcast, via Lakers Nation.

“If Anthony Davis, as much as I love LeBron, I said last season and two seasons before. The Lakers are not going anywhere if Anthony Davis is not an MVP candidate. The Lakers were lucky to have a great draw in the playoffs, but AD does not have a MVP caliber season; the Lakers are going nowhere.”

How old is Anthony Davis?

Born on March 11, 1993 in Chicago, Illinois, Anthony Davis is 30 years old.

When does Anthony Davis’ contract with Lakers expire?

Anthony Davis agreed on a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, keeping him with the team through 2028.