NBA legend Charles Barkley explained why he's not a fan of the Holiday season. Check out what the controversial pundit said about Christmas.

The Holiday season makes people reflect on their life, their year, and the people they want to have around them. And, even though we tend to think of them as superhumans, NBA players are just like everybody else. They just make a lot of money.

But, sometimes, that's precisely what causes them trouble. Charles Barkley, for instance, claims that he doesn't like the Holiday season as a rich black man because it's a huge waste of money.

Per the Phoenix Suns legend, you can't get your family a plain, nice gift because they always feel like he should spend millions on them and they will never be satisfied with whatever he gets them.

Charles Barkley Says Rich Black People Don't Enjoy Christmas

“Man, ya know, Christmas is not a lot of fun for me," Barkley told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s just a big waste of money. When you’re black and rich, everybody thinks they’re a part of your family. Everybody is a relative. Everybody wants a really nice gift. It’s like your family members, one year you buy them a house, the next year you buy them a car, the next year you buy them a sweater."

"They look at you like, ‘You only got me a sweater?’ They always want the gifts to escalate, so you can’t ever get them a sweater if you bought them a house the year before because they get pissed," Barkley explained. "I’m not a big Christmas fan. I’m a firm believer that Santa Claus should only bring kids gifts. I think Santa Claus should bring gifts to everybody until they get out of high school, and then that’s it. That’s my personal opinion.”

Barkley has always been known for his controversial remarks and he's never been the one to mince his words about any subject. But this time, he's got a valid point. I mean, what's wrong with a nice sweater? C'mon...