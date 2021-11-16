Scottie Pippen has quickly gone from being one of the most respected people around the NBA to the most hated person by Michael Jordan fans. He's done nothing but call out MJ in his new book, going as far as to say that no. 23 ruined basketball.

Pippen has fired shots left and right, trying to make people believe that he was as good as a player and a better teammate than Jordan. And, even though no one's buying into his narrative, he's still getting a lot of attention.

And, according to Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, that's exactly what he wants. During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Chuck called him out for trying to sell his book at all costs.

Charles Barkley Says Scottie Pippen Just Wants To Sell Books

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"Well Dan, even myself, when people talk about me, they get to bring up stupid stuff I did. So, whatever happens, happens. You don’t get to get mad about it. The stuff that Michael said in The Last Dance was true… but I don’t think it was Michael’s intention to roast Scottie. Like I say, I just think that it seems like, first of all, if you want to say these things, just say them. Don’t put them in a book!

That’s the only problem I have with a lot of these things. If he wants to come on The Dan Patrick Show and say some things, I got no problem with that if he wants to say his opinion. But when you bring all this stuff up, and you just happen to have a book coming out, that’s what I think is the problem everybody’s having now.

Scottie’s just trying to sell books. I don’t think he’s worried about relationships down the line, friendships down the line. I think he’s just trying to sell books!"

It's a shame that the greatest duo in NBA history has come down to this. Pippen has stained his reputation just for clout and money as if he didn't make enough throughout his career. But hey, it is what it is.