Boston Celtics will visit Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center this Wednesday, March 9. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics will face each other at the Spectrum Center this Wednesday, March 9 at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Boston Celtics continue to advance in the standings. The recovery of the franchise has really been admirable. At one point they were in 11th position, while now they are 5th and just one loss behind the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics want to continue on this winning path, and now they are looking for fourth place in the Conference.

On the side of the Charlotte Hornets, thanks to their two consecutive victories they were able to match the win/loss balance of the Brooklyn Nets and stay in eighth place in the standings. The difference between the franchises that fight for the last places in the Play-in is very small and a defeat could be very complicated.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live Stream: FuboTV

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

The game that the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics will play this Wednesday, March 9 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Spectrum Center will be the fourth between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were two victories for Celtics on October 25 and February 2 by 140-129 and 113-107, respectively; and one for Hornets on January 19 by 112-102.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics to be played this Wednesday, March 9, at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports SE-CHA, NBC Sports Boston.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, taking into account the very good moment they are going through, it is very likely that Celtic will be chosen as favorites.

