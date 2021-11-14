Charlotte Hornets play against Golden State Warriors for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on November 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Payback at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Hornets are rebounding after suffering a five-game big losing streak, they won the last two games against the Grizzlies and Knicks. The team record is at 7-7 in the 8th spot of the Eastern Conference.

Golden State Warriors are dominating the Western Conference with 11-1 and currently they are the team with the best record of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Warriors haven't lost a game since October 28 against the Memphis Grizzlies at home.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Charlotte Hornets recently won against the New York Knicks at home 104-96 and against the Memphis Grizzlies 118-108 on the road. Those two wins gave the Hornets relief after five straight losses to the Cavaliers, Warriors, Kings, Clippers and Lakers. Most of those games were on the road. The home record is positive with three wins and two losses. The Horntes are scoring an average of 113.8 points per game as the second-best offense of the season, but the Hornets' defense is the worst in the NBA allowing 116 points per game.

Golden State Warriors closed the series of eight consecutive games at home with a positive record, seven victories and one loss. The last two victories were against the Chicago Bulls 119-93 and the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-110. Now the Warriors must face another series of games but on the road, a total of four games on the road against the Hornets, Nets, Cavaliers and Pistons. They return home on November 21 to play the Raptors. The Warriors are scoring an average of 116.2 points per game as the most lethal offense of the season, and the defense allows only 101.5 points per game as the third best.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports South East, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

Charlotte Hornets are underdogs at home with +5 ATS and +185 moneyline at FanDuel, they have good offensive play but the visitors are also lethal attacking and defending. Golden State Warriors are favorites with -2 points to cover and -200 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 224.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Over 224.5.



FanDuel Charlotte Hornets +5 / +185 Totals 224.5 Golden State Warriors -5 / -200

* Odds via FanDuel.