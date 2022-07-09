Charlotte Hornets will play against Los Angeles Lakers in a 2022 NBA Summer League game. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in a game valid for the NBA Summer League 2022. Here, you can check out everything you need to know about this game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

The rookies and young players of two very needy teams face off in this game. In the last season, the Charlotte Hornets managed to keep the 10th position which allowed them to play the Play-in looking for the last two places in the Playoffs. However, the 132-103 loss to the Hawks nullified that position and clearly this season will need new talent to improve on what was done in 2021-2022.

The Los Angeles Lakers season was a huge flop. Several specialists understand that it was the biggest failure in the history of the NBA, since the California franchise could not even reach the Play-in despite its squad made up of several stars. Without a doubt, he will need to incorporate young players who bring him something different, and this is the moment to find them.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Live stream: FuboTV

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

This will undoubtedly be a game that both franchises will follow very closely since they are two teams in great need of new talent to improve what was done last season, where neither of them were able to reach the Playoffs, and in the case of Los Angeles Lakers, not even Play-in.

This tournament is ideal for testing rookies and young talent from which players could emerge to fill out the rosters of two much-needed teams considering the poor performances of both last season.

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2022 NBA Summer League game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Sunday, July 10 at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other option: NBA TV.

Charlotte Hornets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Charlotte Hornets are the favorites to take the victory with -120 odds, while +100 odds will be for the Los Angeles Lakers victory.

