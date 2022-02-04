Miami Heat will visit Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center this Saturday, February 5. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat will face each other at the Spectrum Center this Saturday, February 5, at 7:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Miami Heat, after several weeks, had managed to become the leaders of the Eastern Conference. However, it was very difficult for them to stay there and a streak of three consecutive losses (which was cut on Thursday, February 3 when they beat the Spurs) put them back as second and now they seek to be leaders again.

On the local side, they were very close to the Brooklyn Nets (the last team that would be qualifying directly for the Playoffs), but two consecutive losses have moved them away a bit and also allowed the Toronto Raptors to overtake them. The Hornets want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible while they're still close to the Nets.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Live Stream: FuboTV

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Storylines

The game that the Charlotte Hornets will play against Miami Heat this Saturday, February 5 at 7:00 PM (ET) at the Spectrum Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on October 29, on that occasion it was a victory for Heat by 114-99.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat to be played this Saturday, February 5, at the Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Bally Sports SE-CHA, Bally Sports Sun.

Charlotte Hornets vs Miami Heat: Predictions

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, though they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. However, the favoritism will almost certainly be on the side of the Miami Heat, though probably by a slim margin.

