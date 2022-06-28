After all the mock drafts pointed Holmgren as 1st pick overall, things were the opposite as it was reavealed by a basketball reporter how he prevented the Magic from noticing him.

The 2022 NBA Draft left a couple of interesting things unanswered including why certain top prospects were not drafted like Kofi Cockburn and Scotty Pippen Jr even though they signed a two-way contract there are still things to answer why teams avoided drafting those players.

Chet Holmgren was supposed to be the 1st overall but in the end he was drafted as the 2nd overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the same way, it was a good selection since it is expected to be a while until Chet finishes developing his talent in the NBA.

The Orlando Magic had to settle for Paolo Banchero who was not projected to be a 1st pick while Jabari Smith Jr was the projected player for that position in the 2022 draft class.

What did Chet Holmgren do to prevent the Orlando Magic from drafting him?

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated revealed during a recent article that Chet Holmgren would have prevented the Orlando Magic from spotting him as a top pick simply by missing a few shots during his skills display and leaving the workout early.

“Holmgren bailed early on the last day of his Orlando visit, conducting a brief on-court shooting workout that he cut short.” Jeremy Woo wrote on his article.

In a nutshell, Holmgren tanked his workout show off with the Orlando Magic to prevent them from drafting him and thus becoming part of the Oklahoma City Thunder roster, which is made up of a roster that could help Holmgren's game in the future.

