Following another disappointing playoff exit, Chris Paul is likelier to retire without winning a ring. Here, we talk about him and three other Hall of Famers who may never win an NBA championship.

It takes a lot to win an NBA Championship. Sometimes —most of the time— teams will need competent role players, health, and even luck to stay by their side. That's why so many legends and franchises have never been able to win a ring.

Dominique Wilkins, Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley, and Patrick Ewing are just a handful of NBA legends and Hall of Famers who found incredible success on their own but could never cap it off with a ring.

Needless to say, there have been many more after them, and there'll always be ringless superstars, as the NBA is perhaps the toughest league to win in all major sports. With that in mind, let's take a look at the four active future Hall of Famers most likely to retire without a ring.

NBA Playoffs: Future Hall Of Famers Likely To Retire Without A Ring

Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is no longer the 25+ PPG scorer he once was. His style of play was great in the regular season but didn't come in handily come playoff time, often struggling to get to the biggest stages in the league.

Now, he's still an efficient contributor off the bench and can have a couple of throwback performances every now and then, but his best years are far behind him. The Lakers won't be a legit contender until they revamp their roster, and Melo isn't getting any younger.

James Harden

James Harden's fall from grace is entirely on him. People warned him for years, yet he didn't listen. He didn't take care of his body, didn't work out in the offseason, and didn't seem to care at all. Now, it shows.

Father Time caught up with Harden and his hamstrings. He's lost his first step and his explosiveness, and he's never going to embrace a lesser role or come off the bench. Thus, he'll never win a ring, not even with a Superteam.

Russell Westbrook

Just like with Harden, Russell Westbrook's struggles are mostly on him. Despite having a top-notch work ethic and unmatched athleticism, Westbrook has stubbornly refused to change his game with time.

He's also a prisoner of his massive contract. He could play for a contender on a different role but doesn't want to take a pay cut or take a step back either. He's undoubtedly a Hall of Famer, but he always favored himself over his team.

Chris Paul

Chris Paul is cursed. There's no other way to put it. Regardless of how good he plays or how dominant his team is, he'll just find a way to lose and blow a 2-0 lead in the playoffs. It's just meant to be.

Paul is the greatest point guard of his generation and one of the best 5 point guards in NBA history. But then again, something happens nine times out of 10 in close-out games that he just can't win at that stage.