The Golden State Warriors went away from what they usually do. They landed one of their sworn enemies in Chris Paul, who’s still one of the most prominent playmakers in the NBA.

There’s no denying that Paul has made every single team he’s played for even a little better. His style of play is pretty much opposite to what Steve Kerr has instilled in the team, but he’s good enough to figure things out.

And while most people would assume that he’d come off the bench and serve as Stephen Curry’s backup, Sam Amick of The Athletic recently stated that he’s actually looking forward to playing alongside him in the first unit.

Chris Paul Wants To Start Alongside Stephen Curry

“When he pushed back against the idea that he would come off the bench for the Warriors this season during his introductory news conference in Vegas on Sunday, it’s safe to assume that he knew precisely what he was doing,“ Amick wrote.

“Regardless of what comes next, it’s quite clear that Paul is holding out some hope that there’s a way for him to start (and no, people, not in replacement of Steph Curry and/or Klay Thompson, but with them in a small lineup),” he added.

Of course, it’s one thing what Paul wants and another what’s best for the team or what Steve Kerr want. But this will be a situation to follow closely as the season zooms in.