Cleveland Cavaliers play against Miami Heat for a game in the Eastern Conference of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat are ready to play in a game of the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on December 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). The defenses of both teams will steal the show. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Cleveland Cavaliers are positive at 16-12 in the 5th spot of the Eastern Conference and a recent win against the Sacramento Kings 117-103. That win against the Kings was the second in December at home for the Cavs.

Miami Heat are one spot higher than the Cavs at 4th with 16-11 overall and a two-game winning streak against the Bucks and Bulls at home. The team opened December with a small two-game on the road series but they won only one game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Monday, December 13, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Cleveland Cavaliers have a positive record in December with five wins and just two losses against the Utah Jazz 108-109 and the Milwaukee Bucks 104-112. After those two losses, they won three straight games against the Chicago Bulls 115-92, the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-106 and a recent victory against the Sacramento Kings. Of those three games the most important victory was against the Bulls, the Cavs defense did an exceptional job stopping the Bulls and allowing less than a hundred points. The Cavaliers' offense is 20th-ranked with an average of 106 points per game and the defense is second-best of the season allowing 102.2 points.

Miami Heat also have recent major victories, one against the Milwaukee Bucks 113-104 and a recent one against the Chicago Bulls 118-92. Miami's defense has a total of 10 games where they allowed less than a hundred points to the opponents, it is a good sign of the third best defense of the season allowing only 104 points per game. Although Bam Adebayo is still on the disabled list, the team was able to find a way to win the games without him.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV,and other options available to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers are favorites with -5 points to cover at FanDuel, the home team defense is as strong as the visitors, but the home team offense is slightly weaker. Miami Heat are underdogs with +5 ATS. The totals are offered at 209 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Cleveland Cavaliers -5.



