Is Donovan Mitchell playing today, December 19, for Cavaliers vs Bulls?

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Chicago Bulls in an NBA regular-season matchup, where they look to secure an important win, especially with the Bulls entering a demanding stretch that includes two consecutive back-to-back games. The Cavaliers need their stars available to compete at a high level, and that puts the focus on one key question: Will Donovan Mitchell play?

There is growing concern surrounding the latest injury report, as Mitchell is ruled out with an illness. The star guard did play on Wednesday night and led the Cavaliers with 32 points on 11 of 23 shooting from the field. Just one week earlier, Mitchell exploded for 48 points against the Washington Wizards, underlining his importance to Cleveland’s offense.

There is no major long-term injury history causing alarm. The ninth-year guard has missed only two games this NBA season and has appeared in every contest since November 13. Mitchell has been a central reason the Cavaliers remain in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, particularly while Darius Garland has missed significant time due to a toe injury.

The Cavaliers enter the matchup with a 15-13 record, but recent form has been troubling. They have dropped two straight games and have already lost four times in December. That stretch includes a 16-point loss to the Bulls on Wednesday, a result that raised further concerns about Cleveland’s consistency on both ends of the floor.

Mitchell’s numbers

Mitchell has logged a team-high 34.4 minutes per game this season and continues to shoulder most of the offensive workload for Cleveland. The six-time All-Star is averaging 30.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 38.3 percent from three-point range.

A rough stretch for the Cavaliers

The Cavaliers have struggled to find rhythm lately, posting a 3-7 record over their last 10 games. Garland has had difficulty regaining his top form, averaging just 15.7 points per game while shooting 27.4 percent from three during that span, both well below his career averages.

Cleveland also absorbed another blow on December 13, when center Evan Mobley was ruled out for two to four weeks with a calf strain, according to Shams Charania. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has been the backbone of the Cavaliers’ defense, and with his absence, center Jarrett Allen takes on an even greater role as the team’s primary rim protector.