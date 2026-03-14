Argentina reportedly in advanced talks for pre-World Cup friendly amid Finalissima deadlock

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the 2026 Finalissima due to the lack of an agreed-upon venue, Argentina appear to have already shifted its focus to upcoming preparations. According to a report, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is in advanced talks to secure a friendly in the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“Negotiations to face Honduras prior to the World Cup have progressed satisfactorily,” Deportes Total USA reported on Saturday. Furthermore, the report indicates that Kansas City, where Argentina will be based for the World Cup, would be the location for the match.

Last September, AFA President Claudio “Chiqui” Tapia had confirmed a June fixture against Honduras in the United States; however, it was subsequently canceled by the Honduran national team due to an internal restructuring within the federation.

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According to Deportes Total USA, having successfully hired a new sporting director and a new head coach—the Spaniard Jose Francisco Molina—Honduras are now in a position to take on the challenge of facing the defending world champions.

Argentina faced Honduras in 2022. (Getty Images)

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Argentina need match rhythm ahead of the World Cup

It is essential for Argentina to secure a friendly match before the start of the tournament. With the 2026 Finalissima currently in a state of uncertainty, CONMEBOL has reportedly sent a final counteroffer to UEFA to hold the match in Italy on March 31. However, there are concerns that the European delegation may reject the offer, leading to the match’s official cancellation.

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If this happens, Argentina risk wasting the vital March international window and missing out on key opportunities to build momentum for the competition in North America. Should the AFA fail to arrange an alternative fixture for June, Lionel Scaloni’s squad could arrive at the World Cup having not played a single match in the 2026 calendar year.

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The team’s last outing was in November 2025, a 2–0 victory over Angola on African soil. During that window, Argentina notably played only one match while most other nations played two. Since that victory, the Albiceleste have remained inactive, and all signs currently suggest the highly anticipated clash against Spain this March is unlikely to take place.