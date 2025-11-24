Is Jarrett Allen playing today, November 24, for Cavaliers vs Raptors?

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the Toronto Raptors in a matchup between two of the NBA Eastern Conference’s top teams, both fighting for victory. With playoff positioning on the line, the focus turns to whether the Cavs will have their star center, Jarrett Allen, available for the contest.

Allen is currently listed as questionable on the injury report due to a strain in his right third finger. While the official game-day report has not yet been released, expectations are that he will play, giving Cleveland a key piece back in the lineup.

The Cavs are coming off two consecutive wins in the NBA Cup against the Los Angeles Clippers and the Indiana Pacers, victories achieved without Allen. His presence, however, remains pivotal to Cleveland’s overall performance.

Toronto enters the game on a seven-game winning streak, currently second in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland trails just behind the Raptors, sitting at 12-6, compared to Toronto’s 12-5. This matchup will be crucial for the second seed and positioning near the Detroit Pistons.

The impact of Jarrett Allen

Cleveland is 4-0 this season when Allen scores at least 20 points, with those wins coming against strong opponents, including the Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, and Brooklyn Nets, all while Allen worked his way back into action.

That trend continues when looking at games in which Allen scores 15 or more points, where the Cavaliers hold a 7-1 record, with the only loss coming against the Boston Celtics in late October.

Conversely, Cleveland has struggled when Allen scores in single digits, posting a 1-3 record. This clearly demonstrates his importance to the team’s offensive flow and overall success. When healthy and in form, Allen is a cornerstone of the Cavaliers’ strategy and performance.