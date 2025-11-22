Clippers’ Chris Paul makes NBA history with a unique all-time record

The Los Angeles Clippers have not started the NBA season the way they hoped, carrying a negative record, and fans were hit with even tougher news following Chris Paul’s announcement that he will retire. Still, the veteran guard continues making history even in the final chapter of his career.

In the process, Paul secured a place in NBA history shortly after confirming his retirement, per Marc Spears of Andscape. The Los Angeles Clippers said that Paul reached 6,000 career rebounds, making him the only player ever to record at least 20,000 points, 12,000 assists, and 6,000 rebounds.

Altogether, Paul has accumulated 23,032 points, 12,532 assists, and 6,000 rebounds. Over his storied career, he became the 2006 NBA Rookie of the Year, a 12-time NBA All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA First Team selection, and a nine-time All-Defensive Team honoree.

He was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team and won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA. Ultimately, Paul is closing out his career with the Clippers. So far this season, he is averaging 2.5 points and 3.7 assists per game while the Clippers hold a 5-11 record.

Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers

The teams Paul has played for

Beyond the long list of accolades and milestones, Paul has been part of several franchises throughout his NBA journey. Paul has played for the New Orleans Hornets, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs.

Paul is one of only two players to record at least 20,000 points and 10,000 assists, with the other being LeBron James. He also ranks second all-time behind John Stockton in both assists and steals. Five times he led the NBA in assists per game, and six times he led in total assists.

Overall, Paul has compiled career averages of 16.9 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game. He remains one of the few active players whose Hall of Fame induction is already considered a formality, further cementing his legacy and longevity.