James Harden responds to the record he just broke with the Clippers with a 3-word message

Los Angeles Clippers came off a much-needed and well-earned win over the Charlotte Hornets, taking a 131-116 victory to improve their record to 5-11 behind a spectacular showing from James Harden, one that even produced a new NBA franchise record.

James Harden delivered one of the most electrifying performances of the NBA season, erupting for a franchise-record 55 points to lead the Clippers to the win over Charlotte. It was a vintage masterpiece from the former MVP, who controlled the game from the opening tip, lit up the first quarter with 27 points, and never took his foot off the gas.

Harden finished with 55 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and one steal while shooting a blistering 65.4 percent from the field. He went 10-of-16 from three and 11-of-14 from the free-throw line, putting together one of the most efficient high-volume scoring nights of his career.

After the game, Harden kept his reaction as simple as his scoring was spectacular. “Basketball is life,” he said, summing up a night in which almost everything he touched fell cleanly through the net.

James Harden #1 of the LA Clippers on court.

The teammates who backed Harden

While Harden stole the show, the Clippers also got strong contributions from the rest of the roster. Ivica Zubac added 18 points, six assists, nine rebounds, and one block on 75 percent shooting, anchoring the interior on both ends.

Nicolas Batum chipped in nine points off the bench on 75 percent shooting, going 3-of-4 from three along with three rebounds and two steals, finishing a team-best +18. Brook Lopez contributed 11 points (40 percent shooting), one rebound, and one assist in limited minutes. Altogether, the Clippers shot 51.1 percent from the field and knocked down 19 threes.

Harden’s numbers tell the full story

At 36 years old, Harden is averaging 26.5 points, 8.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per NBA game on 44.0 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc. Over his last five games, he has reached another level entirely, posting 38.4 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.0 rebounds per game on 47 percent from the field, 45 percent from three, and 88 percent at the line.

For a Clippers team searching for consistency, Harden’s resurgence is becoming the engine keeping them competitive — and nights like this one show he still has plenty left to give.

