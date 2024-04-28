The Los Angeles Clippers couldn't keep up the intensity in Game 3 vs. the Dallas Mavericks, and Paul George and Kawhi Leonard had different takes on the outcome.

The Los Angeles Clippers knew this wasn’t going to be easy. Getting matched up with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, especially in this version, was going to be an uphill battle.

Despite getting Kawhi Leonard back in the lineup, they’ve now dropped two consecutive games to them, and the last one wasn’t even close, and it definitely wasn’t pretty.

Nonetheless, the two-time NBA champion is just glad that he was able to get back on the floor, especially considering how much he’s struggled with injuries in past playoff series.

Leonard Is Glad To Be Back

“Just playing minutes,” Leonard said. “And obviously not playing probably the last whatever days that was from the last game before playoffs started. It takes time to get in a rhythm, like I was saying before. I’m just happy I played. For the most part, was able to get out there and experience the game. I’m going to keep going.”

Kawhi Leonard

George Admits He Must Be Better

Paul George, however, wasn’t as thankful. If anything, he acknowledged that he had a terrible game, and vowed to be better and more aggressive in the following contests:

“I got to be better, because I felt good rhythm-wise to start the game off and the pick up those [fouls] and get sent to the bench and then it just felt like the whole game I couldn’t find how to be aggressive and create contact and balance all of that while trying to stay within the offense and move the ball and play off the ball, play aggressive and downhill,” George said. “It was just a lot I was thinking about. Took me out of my game. I got to be better. It really was frustrating, though.”

Tyronn Lue is a great playoff coach, and he has plenty of experience coming back from series deficits. Nonetheless, they’re going to face an uphill battle to revert this situation if the Mavs keep playing this way.