It took them seven games, but the Los Angeles Clippers have finally won a game with James Harden on the roster. Of course, it wasn’t all on him, and it was clear that it would take some period of adjustment before everybody was on the same page, but still, it wasn’t pretty.

Notably, Russell Westbrook made Tyronn Lue’s job a lot easier by stepping up and asking to come off the bench. Truth be told, it seemed like the only logical move, but it’s not usual to see a former MVP willingly making such a big sacrifice.

Westbrook’s move to the second unit did wonders for the team. It gave them the balance they desperately needed, and it allowed Harden to play freely with the ball on his hands and playmake for others without alternating possessions with him and Westbrook as the primary ball-handler.

Following the game, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George shared their thoughts on Russ’ decision to take one for the team and move to the bench, praising him for that shocking turn of events.

Kawhi, PG, Talk About Westbrook’s New Role

“That’s what it takes,” Leonard said. “Whatever coach needs, you gotta suck it up, just go with it, see what the opportunity presents for the team. I’ve been there before, starting my career and just every year trying to see different ways you can win a basketball game. I think he’s gonna be good. It’s gonna take time for us all to figure it out, but I think he did well. Came in and hit a big three for us and got some stops, great defense.”

Leonard also praised Westbrook for leading by example and setting the tone for other bench players, lauding his sacrifice and stating that the team is still a work in progress:

“We’re all trying to figure out ways to win. It’s a very noticeable sacrifice that he’s making, just because he’s not starting,” continued Leonard. “If he makes that leap like that, it shows us and other teammates that are sitting on the bench that we all can sacrifice ourselves.”

As for George, he claimed it was ‘tough’ not having Westbrook’s energy around him and all the chemistry they had developed dating backs to his days in Oklahoma. Still, he tipped his hat to his teammate for his leadership:

“It’s tough, you know, it’s tough,” George said. “With his energy, and obviously, it’s a ton of chemistry there. So we’ve always played well off of one another. But it takes a lot; for his sacrifice, for us going forward, to try and figure things out. Can’t say enough just on the character of Russ, and just his leadership.”

It will all now be about consistency. Westbrook is perhaps the best backup point guard in the game, and coach Lue can now have at least two of his stars on the court at all times.

The Clippers are now 4-7, and getting that first win with their new roster was instrumental in boosting morale. With the right mindset and with everybody putting the team first, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them coming out of the West and making the NBA Finals.