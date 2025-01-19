Bulls legend Scottie Pippen opens up about his experience and Barkley's lifestyle with the Rockets

After winning six championships with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen took a chance with the Houston Rockets in the 1998-99 season, aiming for another title alongside legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley. However, his time in Houston was brief and tumultuous, leaving a lasting impression not for its success, but for the lessons it provided about building a “superteam.”

Pippen’s recent appearance on the PBD Podcast reignited discussions about his stint with the Rockets during the NBA lockout season. Reflecting on his decision to join Houston, Pippen revealed the circumstances that led to his move and what ultimately went wrong. “I’m going to be honest, my options weren’t that great because of the way the CBA was set up. I had Phoenix, but it was for less money… I think Philadelphia didn’t want to go play in a cold climate,” Pippen explained.

“I showed no interest. I definitely wanted to be in a warm climate, and I saw Houston as an opportunity for me to really play with two veteran guys and that we could make something happen real quick. It was the lockout season, but it was definitely short-lived.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pippen also shed light on why things unraveled in Houston, pointing directly at Charles Barkley’s lack of commitment to training. “In fact, Charles started out working out with me, and he was all dedicated. I took [trainer Tim] Grover down there, and he lasted about a month… But Charles wanted to enjoy his nightlife. Our workouts were predicated on getting up in the morning and training before practice.”

Former NBA player and commentator Charles Barkley looks on prior to the 2016 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship game.

Advertisement

The fallout between Pippen and Barkley became a major talking point, with Pippen emphasizing how Barkley’s lifestyle clashed with the discipline needed to succeed. This dynamic, coupled with the shortened season and aging roster, dashed the Rockets’ hopes of contending for a title.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: The trade proposal that could see the Rockets land Suns star Kevin Durant

Lessons from the Rockets’ failed superteam

The Rockets’ failed experiment in 1998-99 serves as a cautionary tale about the challenges of building superteams in the NBA. On paper, the combination of Pippen, Olajuwon, and Barkley looked formidable, but several factors doomed their success.

Advertisement

The lockout-shortened season left little time for the team to gel, while Olajuwon and Barkley were past their primes, struggling to contribute at the level they once had. Moreover, the lack of cohesion and differing approaches to preparation created a disconnect that no amount of talent could overcome.

This case mirrors other high-profile superteam failures, such as the 2003-04 Los Angeles Lakers with Karl Malone and Gary Payton or the 2021-22 Brooklyn Nets with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. In each instance, the initial hype was undone by internal conflicts, injuries, and poor chemistry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conversely, successful NBA superteams like the Miami Heat (2010-2014) and the Golden State Warriors with Kevin Durant (2016-2019) demonstrated that talent alone isn’t enough. Clear leadership, defined roles, and a shared vision for success were the key factors in their dominance.