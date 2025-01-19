Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova picks greatest player of all time

Former tennis star Maria Sharapova was one of the most successful players of the 2000s. The Russian star won five major titles, completing the career Grand Slam in 2012, and was ranked World No. 1 for 21 weeks. During her early career she was considered one of the top rivals of Serena Williams, and she is one of the highest-paid tennis players ever. In recent years, ‘Masha’ has also weighed on the “greatest of all time” debate.

In 2021, while speaking on Bethenny Frenkel’s podcast, was asked about the GOAT debate and she picked Williams, while also hailing American legend Billie Jean King. “I do think Serena will be somewhere on top of that list. She’s won over 20 Grand Slams, and is still competing for more,” she stated at the time.

Williams, who retired just a year later after Sharapova’s claim, ended her career with 23 Grand Slams titles, four Olympic gold medals (two in singles and two in doubles), and held the world No. 1 ranking for 319 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, she highlighted her relationship with King, who to her also deserves a place in the conversation. “I really value my relationship with Billie Jean King. I think of her as an example of someone who is so selfless. She helped each and every tennis player become who they are: financially secure and successful,” she said.

Billie Jean King and Serena Williams (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“She created a space in which we all compete and make great money. I always think of her in terms of the greatest athletes of all time,” she added. Apart from co-creating the Women’s Tennis Association and fighting for equal pay, King was one of the biggest tennis players, winning 12 Grand Slam titles as singles, 16 in women’s doubles and 11 in mixed doubles.

Advertisement

see also French legend and former World No. 3 picks best player between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

Sharapova’s opinion on men’s tennis GOAT

While the Russian star hasn’t elaborated on her views when it comes to deciding the male’s GOAT in tennis, she has hinted that Rafael Nadal is her choice. In 2018, she shared a video of her and Nadal practicing together ahead of the French Open on X (formerly Twitter), and captioned it: “Had two minutes on the court with the GOAT, was so nervous.”

Advertisement

Sharapova’s rivalry with Serena Williams

In 2004, Sharapova, at age 17, upset top seed and defending champion Serena Williams to win her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. She also became the third youngest woman to win the Championships, just behind Lottie Dod and Martina Hingis.

see also Former World No.1 and four-time Grand Slam winner picks the best between Djokovic, Nadal and Federer

It was the first of her only two victories over Williams. She also defeated the American that same year, at the WTA Championships Tour Finals, winning the title. However, Williams would end up with a favorable record against the Russian of 20-2, with a 8-1 in Grand Slams and 3-1 in Grand Slams finals.

Advertisement