Even after an impressive road win over the New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott isn't satisfied with his team's offensive performance just yet.

The Dallas Cowboys boast one of the best records in the NFL and got right back on track, beating the New Orleans Saints on the road to snap a two-game losing streak. They dominated from start to finish en route to a 27-17 win.

The Cowboys' defense continued to dominate, with Trevon Diggs logging yet another interception and Micah Parsons registering a couple of tackles and one sack. Also, Demarcus Lawrence was finally able to make his season debut.

Nonetheless, even though the defense forced 4 turnovers, it was Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' balanced offense that led the way for most of the night. Prescott threw for 238 yards and 1 touchdown, while Tony Pollard added 71 rushing yards and another score.

Dak Prescott Says The Cowboys Can Still Be Better

Even despite the impressive numbers and a much-needed win after losing 2 out of 3, Prescott forced a couple of throws and was picked off once, which is why he was far from satisfied after the game:

"I mean, a win is a win. It means a lot," Prescott told the Cowboys' website. "The adversity we've had, we've faced coming off the last two weeks and then coming in this week and being hit with the COVID, losing the head coach this week. So many people stepped up."

“We’ve just got to be more sound, more focused,” the QB added. “As I’ve said, I’ve got to stay disciplined, just playing it play by play and not try to put the dagger in them and knock them out of the game.”

"It's good to be past this. Obviously, it didn't go the way we hoped and planned it out," Prescott continued. "But, sitting at 8-4, top of the division with a chance to get rested and recovered this week, we'll put ourselves in a good spot as we hit these next five and we'll hit them the right way."

America's Team continues to sit at the top of the NFC East and the Cowboys are in full control of their destiny in terms of winning the division. Now, they'll have nine days to get ready for their trip to Maryland to visit the Washington Football Team for another must-win matchup.