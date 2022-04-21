Luka Doncic is undoubtedly one of the greatest assets of the Dallas Mavericks, thanks to his effectiveness and showmanship on the court. That is why they suffer greatly when the Slovenian star is not available to play due to his main nemesis: injuries. Find out which part of his body is the most vulnerable.

Right at the transcendental part of the NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks have had to make do without one of their stars, point guard Luka Doncic who has missed his team's games against the Utah Jazz in the Playoffs for the conference title due to a calf strain suffered on the last regular season game against San Antonio Spurs.

So far, Jason Kidd's team has been able to solve the crossword puzzle that Utah has set for them, as the series is tied after the Jazz's 93-91 opening win and Dallas' 110-104 victory. Unfortunately, for the third game between them, Doncic could not be on the court either.

The Slovenian-born averaged 28.4 points per game in the regular season after a total of 65 games played only .4 points behind his best record which was during the 2019-2020 season, in which, however, the Dallas Mavericks could not even win the divisional title.

Luka Doncic's injuries, a recurring problem

Luka Doncic arrived in the NBA for the 2018-2019 season from Real Madrid. So far, he has won Rookie of the Year recognition, in 2019, member of the Rookie of the Year team, and has participated in 3 NBA All-Star games and made the league's first team twice. Undoubtedly, quite a luxury signing for Dallas.

However, if there is one thing that Luka Doncic has been lacking in, it is his relationship with injuries. The Slovenian has not been able to escape from them. In fact, in 2018 was the year in which he spent the fewest periods injured (7 times out due to injury and 1 due to illness). So far, these are the most recurring injuries of the 23-year-old player.

Ankle

If there is one part of Doncic's body that is truly vulnerable it is his ankles. Considering his current calf injury, which is considered part of the ankle joint because its main muscles (gastrocnemius, soleus and plantar) are closely linked to its ability to move and stabilize, Luka has already injured this joint 15 times.

Thigh, Knee and Neck

Two areas of the body separated by the trunk, but which have in common that Luka Doncic is also vulnerable, although not as vulnerable as his ankles. The Slovenian has been injured four times in each area (thigh, knee and neck) in four seasons so far in the NBA.

Back

It is often a cliché to take for granted that subjects as tall as NBA players are more prone than others to back injuries. However, in the case of Luka Doncic it has turned out to be true, as he has been injured four times in this area of the body, as well as the aforementioned joints.

*Source: Fox Sports Data