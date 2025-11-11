Trending topics:
NBA

Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont breaks silence on GM Nico Harrison firing

Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks parted ways on Tuesday morning, prompting Mavericks owner Patrick Dumond to break his silence.

By Santiago Tovar

General Manager Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks looks on.
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesGeneral Manager Nico Harrison of the Dallas Mavericks looks on.

While discussing Nico Harrison‘s departure as the General Manager of the Dallas Mavericks, owner Patrick Dumont also reached out to the fan base through a heartfelt letter. In it, he addressed the challenges the team has encountered this season, as reflected in its current 3-8 record.

“No one associated with the Mavericks organization is happy with the start of what we all believed would be a promising season. You have high expectations for the Mavericks, and I share them with you. When the results don’t meet expectations, it’s my responsibility to act. I’ve made the decision to part ways with General Manager Nico Harrison, Dumont wrote.

In addition to discussing current events, Dumont reflected on the events of a year ago, when the Mavericks fell just short in the NBA Finals despite clinching the Western Conference championship. He shared his thoughts with a sense of optimism for the team’s future. “On May 30, 2024, the Mavericks won the Western Conference championship. We came up short in the NBA Finals, but we all agreed our future was bright, Dumont wrote.

As the season unfolds with numerous matchups on the horizon, Dumont emphasized his awareness of the challenges ahead and his proactive approach to revitalizing the team’s performance after a tumultuous previous season and a rocky start to this one. This is the full letter:

Harrison’s performance: A closer look

While Harrison’s leadership witnessed several missteps in the latter part of his tenure, including issues with Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as questionable decisions regarding the roster amidst injuries, a comprehensive assessment of his time reveals a more nuanced contribution to the team.

Overall, Harrison’s tenure was not devoid of success. Although he fell short of clinching any championships, he did lead the Mavs to a Western Conference title, their first in 11 years since their last championship season when the Mavericks secured their only NBA title.

In regular-season play, Dallas participated in a total of 339 games, achieving 182 wins and 157 losses, which amounted to 12.5 games over .500. Impressively, the Mavs secured a top-three finish in the Western Conference standings in four out of five seasons. In the playoffs, Harrison’s leadership produced a respectable 23-19 record over 42 games.

Santiago Tovar
