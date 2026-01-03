Where to watch Celtic vs Rangers live in the USA: 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership

Celtic will face off against Rangers in Matchday 21 of the 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership. Uncover all the essential details about this highly anticipated match, including venue specifics and viewing options via television or live streaming platforms accessible in the USA.

[Watch Celtic vs Rangers online in the US on Fubo]

The Scottish Premiership spotlight turns to the latest Old Firm showdown, as Celtic and Rangers collide in one of soccer’s fiercest rivalries with major title implications on the line. While neither side currently sits atop the table, both enter the match firmly in the hunt, with Hearts leading on 41 points, Celtic close behind on 38, and Rangers lurking with 35.

A victory could vault Celtic into first place, while Rangers understand three points would tighten the race and keep their championship ambitions very much alive. Beyond the standings, this matchup delivers its usual intensity and national spotlight, making it a must-watch clash that once again carries weight far beyond the final score.

When will the Celtic vs Rangers match be played?

Celtic take on Rangers this Saturday, January 3, for the Matchday 21 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership second stage. Kickoff is set for 7:30 AM (ET).

Reo Hatate of Celtic – WM Sport Media/Getty Images

Celtic vs Rangers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 AM

CT: 6:30 AM

MT: 5:30 AM

PT: 4:30 AM

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers the USA on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, DirecTV Stream.