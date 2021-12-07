Dallas Mavericks play against Brooklyn Nets for a West vs East Conference game of the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets are ready to play in a West vs East Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas on December 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team is ready for the big test. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The home team, Dallas Mavericks, lost two consecutive games and with that the positive record they had until recently. Now the team is in the 6th spot of the Western Conference with 11-11 and 1-4 in the last five games.

Brooklyn Nets are dominating the Eastern Conference with 16 wins and 7 losses but with a recent loss to the Chicago Bulls 107-111 at home. This will be the first of four on the road games for the Nets before returning home to play Toronto.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

Dallas Mavericks have a positive record of 6 wins and 5 losses at home with two recent losses at home to New Orleans Pelicans 91-107 and Memphis Grizzlies 90-97. Their last recent home win was against the Denver Nuggets 111-101 on November 15. Four consecutive home losses speak highly of the Mavericks defense, they are allowing 106.2 points per game as the 12th ranked defense of the season. The team is scoring an average of 104.5 points as the sixth worst offense of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Brooklyn Nets lost only three games in the last ten, they lost a recent game against the Chicago Bulls at home 107-111. That was not a bad game for the Nets, they were superior in stats, but the Bulls had an effective field goal of 53.5% against 45% of the Nets, and the Bulls were lethal in the second half winning both quarters. Brooklyn Nets are scoring an average of 109.5 points per game as the 11th offense of the season and the visitors' defense allow 105.8 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This game of the West vs East Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Dallas Mavericks vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Mavericks are underdogs at home with +3 ATS and +122 moneyline, they have a recent negative record at home but their offense is good playing as a home team. Brooklyn Nets are favorites to win by -3 points to cover and -144 moneyline. The best pick for this NBA game is: Dallas Mavericks +3.

FanDuel Dallas Mavericks +3 / +122 Totals TBA Brooklyn Nets -3 / -144

* Odds via FanDuel.