Dallas Mavericks will play against Phoenix Suns for Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Check out how to watch the game in the United States, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Phoenix Suns will have their first chance to close down the series against Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center for Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Conference Semifinals. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Phoenix Suns went over their loss on the road and crushed 110-80 the Dallas Mavericks at home. Devin Booker did an astonishing performance on Tuesday night. He led the Suns' offense with 28 points on 55% in Field Goals and three out of seven 3-point shots. Alongside, DeAndre Ayton who was unstopabble by pulling up 20 points on nine out of thirteen field shots made.

Dallas Mavericks lost their way in Phoenix. The Mavericks started really well on the first half, but at the second they conceded 61 points to lose once again on the road. The 33-14 third quarter was key to the third Mavericks' loss of this 2022 NBA Playoffs series. Luka Doncic couldn't avoid the loss despite he pulled up a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Time: 9:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Live Stream:

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Times by States in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

Despite the Phoenix Suns lost their 2-0 lead, the team managed by Monty Williams was able to take the lead once again after last Tuesday's win. The Suns are still the favorite team to advance to the NBA Conference Finals. However, they already lost two straight games in Dallas with very poor performances. Will they be able to win on the road to close down this NBA Second Round series?

Dallas Mavericks have performed over the limits at home. It seems like the atmosphere at the American Airlines Center changes every aspect of their game-plan. The team managed by Jason Kidd could force one more game if they win. However, Luka Doncic can't play along, his team needs to step up to the challenge. Will the Dallas be able to turn around the tables and force this NBA Second Round Playoffs series to a Game 7?

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: How to watch in the US

The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 6 between Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns to be played on Thursday May 12, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions and Odds

Suns are leading 3-2 this series after last Tuesday’s win. Mavericks will have to push harder at home if they want to tie this series up. According to Caesars, the favorites are Phoenix Suns with -130 odds, while Dallas Mavericks have +110 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 212.0 points for Game 6 of this Second Round playoff series.

