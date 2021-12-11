Even though The Athletic reported that Damian Lillard wants to join forces with Ben Simmons, it seems like the Blazers star never said that.

The Portland Trail Blazers are going through a major crossroads right now. They’ve been one of the most inconsistent teams in the NBA and some rumors suggest that Damian Lillard could force his way out.

Portland recently fired its GM and word around the league is that the Allen family could sell the team. Moreover, appointing Chauncey Billups as their coach has done little to kill the fire around the organization.

Notably, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic recently reported that trading for Ben Simmons would be a way of keeping Lillard happy, as the All-Star guard reportedly wants to team up with the disgruntled Sixers player.

Lillard Wants To Play With Ben Simmons

“Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers organization time to find its next leader of basketball operations,” read the report. “But beyond the front office component, the face of the franchise still wants significant changes to the roster. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Lillard would like to play with Philadelphia 76ers three-time All-Star Ben Simmons.”

NBA Insider Denies The Athletics’ Report On Lillard And Simmons

Nonetheless, Sports Illustrated insider Chris Mannix doesn’t think that story holds up. According to him, Lillard nor his camp have ever reached out to the Blazers to try and get them to trade for Simmons:

"From Lillard’s side, I’m told, none of that’s true,” Mannix said on The Crossover Podcast. “That Lillard has not expressed any interest in acquiring Ben Simmons and that since he’s not eligible for a max extension, yet, there haven’t been those discussions either."

At the end of the day, it’s hard to think that Daryl Morey and the Sixers will trade Simmons to the Blazers unless Lillard is included in the package. Whatever’s the case, something’s brewing in Rip City and it doesn’t look good at all.