Even though he's on the sidelines after undergoing surgery, Damian Lillard believes that what's next for him is even better than what we've seen before. Check out what the Blazers star had to say.

The Portland Trail Blazers are not going through the best of times. Not only they got off to a weak start to the 2021-22 NBA season but they suffered another blow when Damian Lillard was ruled out indefinitely.

Dame, who has been heavily linked with a move away from Oregon in the offseason, had surprisingly started the campaign on the wrong foot but then we learnt that he was playing through injury.

Lillard eventually decided to undergo surgery in January and has not been playing since then. At 31, the six-time NBA All-Star believes that he'll come back stronger from this setback as he's yet to reach his peak.

Damian Lillard believes his best years are yet to come

In an appearance on 'The Draymond Green Show,' Lillard spoke to the Golden State Warriors star about his decision to get the surgery and how he believes his return will bring a better version of himself.

"I didn't realize how hurt I was until now, when I'm walking around and doing stuff," Lillard said. Green then mentioned Dame his reluctance to get the surgery at first, claiming that being stubborn is actually one of his greatest strengths. Lillard then mentioned the little rest he had before the surgery with an NBA season, an Olympic Games, and the start of another campaign taking a toll on his body.

However, the Blazers superstar is confident that he has yet to hit his prime and will show it in the next few years. "I still feel like my absolute best seasons are coming in the next few years. I really feel like that in my heart and in my body," Lillard said, as quoted by Fadeaway World.

This is certainly an encouraging message for Blazers fans, who can't wait for Dame to get back on the court. Lillard probably has a lot more to offer, as he made clear more than once that he wants to succeed in Portland.