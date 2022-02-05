Brooklyn Nets will visit Denver Nuggets at the Ball Center this Sunday, February 6. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets will face each other at the Ball Center this Sunday, February 6, at 3:30 PM (ET).

The Brooklyn Nets continue from bad to worse. From being among the first places fighting to be leaders (in fact, they were leaders during several moments of the regular season) to being sixth and with serious chances of losing their place in the Playoffs and entering in the Play-in zone. Their negative streak of 7 consecutive losses (2-8 in their last 10 games), combine with the 5 consecutive victories of the Raptors and 4 of the Celtics has left them very close to leaving the Playoffs zone. There is no more margin for error: from now on losing would mean entering the Play-in zone.

A similar situation is going through the Denver Nuggets, who after a negative streak of 3 consecutive losses obtained a win/loss balance of 28-24, just above the Minnesota Timberwolves with 27-25. In other words, a Nuggets loss and a Wolves win would leave them both with the same record, and Denver will have to avoid that.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: FuboTV

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that the Denver Nuggets will play against Brooklyn Nuggets this Sunday, February 6 at 3:30 PM (ET) at the Ball Arena, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on January 26, on that occasion it was a victory for Nuggets by 124-118.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Sunday, February 6, at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado; will be broadcast in the United States on Altitude, YES.

Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't given their favorites yet, though they will likely reveal them in the next few hours. Both teams are in a similar situation, going through a losing streak and very close to losing their sixth place. However, the Nets are a little worse right now, and that is why the Nuggets are likely to be chosen as favorites.

