Lille vs PSG: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Ligue 1 Matchday 3

Lille will receive PSG for the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Lille and PSG will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 season. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with various options available to catch the game, whether through live TV broadcasts or streaming services tailored to your country.

The most anticipated clash of Ligue 1‘s Matchday 3 sees two in-form teams square off in what could be a decisive battle for early-season supremacy. Both sides have kicked off their campaigns with back-to-back victories, setting the stage for a showdown that could determine who takes the lead in the standings. A win for either team would grant them sole possession of the top spot, while a draw would see them sharing the summit.

PSG enters the match as the clear favorites, boasting a star-studded lineup that has already netted 10 goals while conceding just one in their first two outings. Despite PSG’s firepower, Lille pose a formidable challenge on their home turf, where they could potentially derail the Parisians’ strong start and stake their own claim for the top position.

Lille vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 3)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 3)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 3)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 3)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 3)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Canada: Canada fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN Sports Canada

France: DAZN France, myCANAL, DAZN1 France

Germany: DAZN Germany

International: Bet365

Ireland: Ligue 1 Pass

Mexico: Hot TV

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV7

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports French 2

UK: Ligue 1 Pass

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS

