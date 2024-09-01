Trending topics:
Lille vs PSG: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Ligue 1 Matchday 3

Lille will receive PSG for the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Achraf Hakimi of PSG
Achraf Hakimi of PSG

By Leonardo Herrera

Lille and PSG will face each other in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 season. Fans won’t want to miss a moment of the action, with various options available to catch the game, whether through live TV broadcasts or streaming services tailored to your country.

[Watch Lille vs PSG online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The most anticipated clash of Ligue 1‘s Matchday 3 sees two in-form teams square off in what could be a decisive battle for early-season supremacy. Both sides have kicked off their campaigns with back-to-back victories, setting the stage for a showdown that could determine who takes the lead in the standings. A win for either team would grant them sole possession of the top spot, while a draw would see them sharing the summit.

PSG enters the match as the clear favorites, boasting a star-studded lineup that has already netted 10 goals while conceding just one in their first two outings. Despite PSG’s firepower, Lille pose a formidable challenge on their home turf, where they could potentially derail the Parisians’ strong start and stake their own claim for the top position.

Lille vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (September 3)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 3)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 3)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 3)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 3)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Thomas Meunier of Lille

Thomas Meunier of Lille – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Lille vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Canada: Canada fuboTV, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN Sports Canada
France: DAZN France, myCANAL, DAZN1 France
Germany: DAZN Germany
International: Bet365
Ireland: Ligue 1 Pass
Mexico: Hot TV
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Africa
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV7
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports French 2
UK: Ligue 1 Pass
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

