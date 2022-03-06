Golden State Warriors will visit Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena this Monday, March 7. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will face each other at the Ball Arena this Monday, March 7 at 9:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The loss of the Golden State Warriors against the Lakers is perhaps one of the most painful of the season, since they had the opportunity to leave behind a bad streak of three consecutive losses against a team that, although dangerous, did not come at a good time. However, the streak has now stretched to 4 without a win and the Warriors will try to extend this bad moment.

On the side of the Denver Nuggets, they remain quietly in sixth position, the last one that gives a direct place in the Playoffs. Although the Minnesota Timberwolves are only one win away from them, the Nuggets have 3 losses less so they would retain their spot. Likewise, that is no reason to be overconfident and if they want to keep that precious sixth place they must keep winning.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Live Stream: FuboTV

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

The game that the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will play this Monday, March 7 at 9:00 PM (ET) at the Ball Arena will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first three were victories for Nuggets on December 29 and February 17 by 89-86 and 117-116, respectively.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors to be played this Monday, March 7, at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBA TV, Altitude, NBC Sports Bay Area.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. It might think that the favorites will be the Golden State, who have been superior to the Nuggets this season. However, considering what the Warriors' recent games have been like, their favoritism could be in question.

