In what will be Game 4 of the first round of these 2022 Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets will play their second game at the Ball Arena against the Golden State Warriors. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals will have to go in search of achieving something that has not been possible in the history of the NBA: reverse a 3-0 in favor. There were instances of teams even going all the way to Game 7 after going 3-0, but the few times that happened, the one that started out won eventually took Game 7. However, there is always a first time and the Nuggets will try to make it this one.

In the case of the Warriors, they really showed immense superiority in these 3 games, which is not surprising since they are one of the contenders for the title and they were known to be better than the Nuggets, but it was not expected that this difference with the franchise of Colorado was so great, especially in the first two games. If it continues like this, Golden State should have no problem winning this series, although of course you shouldn't be overconfident.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Time by states in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

In history, no franchise has managed to reverse a 3-0, so the Denver Nuggets will try to set a precedent. Logically, to be able to do so, they must demonstrate something better than what they have been doing so far, since in the 3 games they were much inferior to the Warriors.

For their part, the San Francisco franchise is playing at a truly high level, and if they continue like this they should have no problem winning the series, and perhaps only 4 games will be enough. The Big-Three is at a superlative level, and in addition to them is added the great performance of Jordan Poole.

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: How to watch in the US

Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Golden State Warriors are the favorites to take the victory with 1.55 odds, while 2.50 odds will be for the Denver Nuggets victory.

BetMGM Denver Nuggets 1.55 Golden State Warriors 2.50

*Odds via BetMGM