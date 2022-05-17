While there's no such thing as an actual curse, every NBA player involved with a Kardashian-Jenner eventually pays the price. Here, we take a look at that so-called Kardashian Curse.

Luck and personal choices can take a big toll on an NBA players' career. And, while we can all agree that there's no such thing as a curse, sometimes a player's downfall doesn't seem to have a logical explanation.

That has been the case with multiple NBA players who have been entangled with the Kardashians-Jenners. It's gotten up to the point where the fans have deemed this situation as the Kardashian Curse.

Needless to say, most people talk about it as a joke and there's no logical connection between dating them and struggling on the floor. But here, we'll talk about all players who have been 'cursed' by them, so you can be the judge at home.

All NBA Players Hit By The Kardashian Curse

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom was married to Khloe Kardashian between 2009-16. Their marriage was full of scandals as Odom struggled with alcohol and substance abuse, up to the point where he was comatose and suffered from multiple ailments. His career's downfall can't be credited to his significant other, but he was never the same player again.

Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian were married for a grand total of 72 days. They got married in 2011 and Kim even admitted that she wanted to leave him right before the wedding. He was coming off the best two seasons of his career before his averages dropped by nearly half.

Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin was a perennial All-Star and one of the biggest stars in the league when he started dating Kendall Jenner in 2017. He was traded to the Detroit Pistons shortly after and a series of injuries derailed his career. Now, he's not even a part of the Brooklyn Nets rotation and isn't likely to go back to his All-Star level.

Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson is a somewhat successful story despite the so-called Kardashian Curse. But the fact that he was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers shortly after he started dating Kendall Jenner can't be ignored. Clarkson eventually found a new home in Utah and was named Sixth Man of the Year.

Chandler Parsons

Albeit this didn't last long, Chandler Parsons' brief fling with Kendall Jenner might as well be the biggest example of this trend. They started dating when he was an up-and-coming player for the Dallas Mavericks. Then, he signed a massive contract with the Memphis Grizzlies but was barely able to play after being in a car crash.

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons sparked multiple trade rumors as soon as he started dating Kendall Jenner, with most people thinking he'd end up in the Lakers. Then, Jenner allegedly cheated on him and left him right in the middle of the playoffs, prompting one of his many mental meltdowns in the postseason. Now, he hasn't played in over a year.

Tristan Thompson

To be fair, Tristan Thompson hasn't been a role model in terms of his relationship. He's cheated on Khloe Kardashian multiple times, even impregnating other women. But his career hasn't exactly been successful since he joined the family, either. He went from being the starting big man on a championship team to bouncing around the league every year.

Devin Booker

Devin Booker was living the dream. The Phoenix Suns finally turned the page, he was a blossoming superstar, and he had Kendall Jenner by his side. Then, his team blew a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals in 2021. The Suns were back in the playoffs in 2022 but again blew a 2-0 lead and Booker was MIA in the final two games of that series.