Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker didn't seem to care about Anthony Davis' prediction on last season's playoff series. Check out what he had to say.

As much as we'd like to, there are some things that we just can't change. If Derrick Rose, Brandon Roy, or Greg Oden never got hurt, they could've been the greatest NBA players of all time. The same goes for Grant Hill or even Len Bias.

But there's no true way of knowing that. One could argue and make a case about every single one of their players and how their careers could've turned out. But, in reality, it's nothing more than wishful thinking.

For Anthony Davis, however, his health would've determined the fate of the Lakers' first-round series against the Suns. When asked about whether his injury was what led to the loss, his response was pretty blunt and clear: “It was. We know that. They know that … They got away with one," Davis said.

Booker Fires Back At Anthony Davis

Needless to say, Suns star Devin Booker didn't care too much about what Davis had to say. Per Booker, there's no point in wondering what could've happened if things were different, and it is what it is now:

“If If was fifth, we’d all be drunk. If my auntie had something between her legs, she’d be my uncle," Booker said. "There’s a lot of if’s in this game. And you look at history along the lines, there’s something that comes up for every team during every season. Instead of just taking the high route and going, you have to make a comment like that.”

LeBron Says He Misses Davis On The Court

Davis is set to make his return in time for a late playoff push. LeBron James admits he's missed him on the court, yet he doesn't want to get ahead of himself or make promises or predictions:

“It’s more of ‘when you get there, you get there’. And obviously, his health is what’s most important, not just for him but for our franchise," James said. "At the end of the day, my focus is solely on each day, each game… Trying to stay in the hunt of the play-in or whatever the case may be. I miss the guy, I miss the big fella out there. But I can’t be focused on that right now. Seeing him not in a boot is definitely a plus for sure.”

The Lakres' season has been a huge disappointment and chances are that they won't even make the playoffs. Then again, a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis could still give any team a run for their money.